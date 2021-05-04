Publicis gives gas safety ad an update

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) have refreshed their gas safety messaging for the social age. The public will be familiar with a campaign that’s been running for five years where a reassuring GNI rep walks TV viewers through the steps to take ‘when you smell gas’. In the new ad, the steps are augmented by 3D titles within each scene to aid the viewer’s comprehension.

The use of a bold graphical device is designed with digital media in mind where voiceover can be less effective, and scroll-behaviour favours an impactful visual approach. The new campaign is the first to feature a female gas safety engineer, aka a first response fitter. It is in line with GNI’s Stem ambitions, promoting equal representation in tech and engineering roles.

The ad was directed by the Emmy Award-winning Emer Reynolds for Antidote Films.

Credits:

Gas Networks Ireland Clients:

Jennifer Cashman – marketing strategist

Owen Wilson – GNI network safety manager

Jamie Gallagher – corporate affairs manager

Ian O’Flynn – head of commercial and corporate affairs

Agency: Publicis Dublin

ECD: Ronan Nulty

Copywriter: Hannah Brady, Niamh Ryan

Art Director: Lucas Oliviera, Cormac O’Connor

Agency producer: Rachel Murray

Strategy: Niamh O’Shaughnessy

Account director: Jeremy Stanley

Senior account manager: Alison Cooke

Content director: Philly Byrne

Technical lead: Cian McCintyre

Director: Emer Reynolds

Producer: Andrew Freedman

Post: Outer Limits

Sound: Will @Screenscene

To watch the TV ad, click on https://vimeo.com/publicisdublin/review/537294207/24dfed85ed