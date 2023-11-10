Publicis rejigs its management team

Publicis has made a number of changes to its management team. Strategy director Fay Quilligan moves into the role of head of strategic planning, replacing Chloe Hanratty who is leaving the agency to establish herself as an independent brand consultant. Quilligan has worked in the industry for over 18 years and joined the agency from Rothco (now Droga5) two years ago. She heads up the Virgin, Heineken and Laya accounts.

She has contributed to a number of pitch wins in her time with the agency.

As well as her lead strategic role, she joins the agency’s management team. Other additions to the team include creative director, Peter Dobbyn, business directors Sinéad Dennis and Karen Muckian and operations director, Dylan Roche. Managing director Geraldine Jones said the agency has “big ambitions”. The new team will work closely with the board to continue the momentum and ensure the business evolves for clients.