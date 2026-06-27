Publicis scoops Cannes grand prix for Heineken

Publicis Dublin was awarded a highly-prized grand prix at the Cannes Lions international creative festival in the south of France for its ‘The Pub That Refused to Die’ work for Heineken Ireland. The campaign helped pub-goers in Kilteely, Co Limerick, save their local bar from closure. Thinkhouse and Dentsu collaborated in the work.

The campaign also won four bronze Lions.

The award was presented to Geraldine Jones (above), managing director of Publicis Dublin and president of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). IAPI chief executive Siobhán Masterson said that for the institute’s president to be the recipient of the highest international recognition for creativity comes at a time when strong leadership is required.

Ideas

Jones said that success at Cannes Lions is not just a creative achievement, it is proof that Irish agencies deliver ideas that build strong brands, strong businesses and a stronger economy. “The opportunity now is to ensure this value is fully recognised and supported, so Ireland’s creative sector continues to thrive as a vital national asset,” she added.

In this year’s Young Lions at Cannes, TBWA art director Hannah Murphy and copywriter Kate Dempsey (above with certs) won gold in the print category. Ireland was represented by seven IAPI teams. The competition involves agency teams aged 30 or under that are handed a client brief. They are given 24 hours to create and present a creative concept.