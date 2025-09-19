Publicis scoops two ICAD gold awards

Publicis Dublin was again a major winner at the Institute of Creative Advertising & Design (ICAD) annual awards. In all, eight gold, 27 silver and 45 bronze bells were presented at this year’s show in the National Stadium, with TBWA\Ireland, BBH Dublin, Droga5 Dublin, Bold Studios, Unthink, Locky, Red & Grey and Gabha Studios also taking home gold gongs.

TBWA\Ireland was the top overall winner on the night, bagging eight bells, just ahead of Publicis Dublin and Unthink, both with seven bells. Forsman & Bodenfors and BBH Dublin both picked up five awards, while Droga5 Dublin won four bells. ICAD president Sarah Chadwick honoured the memory of Sinéad Kavanagh with the president’s award.

Client

British multiple Tesco won the best client award in advertising, while Omos received the honour in design. The Greenhorn award for rising stars in the industry went to Paddy Dunne in advertising. The top students were Ailbhe Conboy for advertising, Laoise FitzGerald for design, and Craig McShane for production.

Founded in 1958, ICAD is a not-for-profit industry body run by its members for the benefit of its members. The institute is made up of copywriters, art directors, designers, editors and producers. Anyone working in adland and design is welcome to join. This year marked the 67th celebration of Ireland’s premier advertising and design campaigns.

ICAD 2025 gold bell winners

Advertising, Integrated and Earned

Publicis Dublin – Heineken, Pub Succession

Advertising, Film

Publicis Dublin – Gas Networks Ireland, Dial Before You Dig

Advertising, Film

BBH Dublin – Tesco Mobile, Same But Different

Advertising, Innovation

TBWA\Ireland – The Mincéirí Archives, The Mincéirí Archives

Production, Craft

Locky – Llamau, Washing

Production, Craft

Gabha Studios – Omniplex Cinemas, Omniplex Hero

Design, Digital

Detail. Design Studio – IADT, Strategic Plan 2024–28 Website

Design, Print

Red & Grey – Creative Arts Summer School 2026, Posters, Online Booklet & Creative Campaign