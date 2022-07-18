Publicis to handle HSE’s Quit campaign

After a competitive pitch, Publicis Dublin has been appointed to handle the next chapter of the HSE Quit ad campaign account. The account was previously handled by Folk Wunderman Thompson. The HSE’s Quit Service has helped thousands of people quit smoking by providing tailored support from Stop Smoking Advisors online, in person and over the phone.

The work will involve developing a new through the line campaign which will run for the next three years. Publicis Dublin’s head of strategic planning Chloe Hanratty said important behaviour change briefs are rarely as challenging as Quit, so the agency looks forward to supporting the HSE in helping more people break free from the addiction of smoking.

As Heineken lead advertising agency in Ireland, Publicis has also been appointed to handle Ireland’s Edge, the Dutch brewer’s new stout brand, which was rolled out nationally by Havas.