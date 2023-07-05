Publicis wins Laya Healthcare

Following a competitive pitch, Publicis Dublin have been appointed the creative agency of record for Laya Healthcare. The account moves following a three-way contest between Boys+Girls, Publicis and the incumbent, TBWA. Publicis previously handled VHI Healthcare for many years. VHI moved to Droga 5 earlier this year following a review. The Laya review process was handled by pitch doctor consultancy Pt78.

Geraldine Jones, managing director, Publicis Dublin, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Laya team on all their ambitious plans. The healthcare sector is dynamic and evolving and we’re looking forward to helping the Laya Healthcare brand continue to grow.” Publicis executive creative director Ronan Nulty said healthcare brand creativity was in an exciting place right now and his agency looked forward to the challenge ahead.