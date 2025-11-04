Puss in Boots Christmas gift ad

This year’s Boots festive campaign, ‘Gift Happily Ever After’, reimagines the classic fairytale for today’s shopper, following feline protagonist Puss who, faced with the challenge of finding last-minute gifts ahead of the Snow Queen’s Ball, turns to his trusty mirror for advice. A flash of inspiration sets him on a journey to a Boots store in a bustling city centre.

He’s on a quest to find Christmas beauty gifts for his beloved friends; Rapunz, Snowy, Cinders and Prince Charming. Puss is confronted by all kinds of challenges, as he tries to reclaim his beloved hat. He falls through the clouds, landing abruptly far far away from his fairytale village, with a Boots store shining bright in front of him.

When inside the store, a Boots beauty specialist comes to his aid and helps him select gifts. The ad was created by WPP’s specialist agency The Pharm which works for Walgreen-owned Boots internationally. WPP Media handled the buying. The ad combines real footage and CGI and features the soundtrack ‘Girls On Film’ by British pop band Duran Duran.

Boots Ireland has 95 stores nationwide.

Watch the 60-second TV ad here