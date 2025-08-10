Rachael Blackmore backs FBD Hotels

Recently retired National Hunt jockey Rachael Blackmore has been unveiled as the new face of FBD Hotels & Resorts in a financially undisclosed deal. As part of her brand ambassador role, Blackmore will front the company’s marketing campaigns, content shoots. She will also make personal appearances at events throughout her two-year contract.
In 2021, she made history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham riding the legendary Honeysuckle, before going on to claim the Ruby Walsh Trophy as the festival’s leading jockey with six winners – the first female jockey to do so. A few weeks later, she became the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National.
Her victory on board Minella Times was watched by an audience of over 600 million viewers worldwide. And that was only the start. Her success in the saddle continued as she defended the Champion Hurdle with the unbeaten Honeysuckle and made further history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup aboard A Plus Tard.
Blackmore redefined the boundaries of National Hunt racing
She went on to claim every major race at the festival, alongside a host of other grade one victories during her career, firmly cementing her place in racing folklore. Her achievements earned her several awards, including BBC World Sport Star of the Year, RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year, Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year and Independent Sportsperson of the Year.
She was presented with Horse Racing Ireland’s Racing Hero award.
FBD Hotels & Resorts’ four-star portfolio includes Faithlegg, Waterford; The Heritage, Laois; Castleknock Hotel, Dublin; Killashee Hotel, Kildare; and the Grand Hotel, Malahide, acquired in early 2025. Internationally, the company, which is part of FBD plc, operates Sunset Beach Club in Benalmádena and La Cala Resort in Mijas on Spain’s Costa del Sol.
Rachael Blackmore pictured with David Kelly, CEO, FBD Hotels & Resorts