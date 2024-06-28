Radio ads boosts brand awareness

A study by Radiocentre Ireland shows that audio advertising creates future demand for advertisers by generating a 26 per cent uplift in ad awareness, which allows consumers to become more familiar with a brand. The meta-analysis by Colourtext shows radio ads improve brand likeability by a factor of almost nine and boosts brand trust by 72 per cent. The study provides Irish advertisers and their agencies with a range of insights.

The details were shared in an industry webinar hosted by Radiocentre Ireland.

Campaign FX represents one of the largest combined analyses of audio advertising effectiveness in Ireland. It comprises 3,750 individual interviews on 31 brands across five key categories. The data also shows that radio ads generate a 33 per cent uplift in brand consideration, effectively moving consumers from awareness to purchase. Radio ads lead to a 45 per cent increase in online brand searches, and a 55 per cent uplift in purchase intent.

Ciarán Cunningham (pictured), chief executive, Radiocentre Ireland, described the new study as a significant piece of research showing the power of radio. “The results show, in a very compelling way, the role audio plays in driving business results for advertisers,” he added.

