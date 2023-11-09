Radio audience close to 3.8m

Radio listenership in Ireland is now close to 3.8 million people with the latest Joint National Listenership Report (JNLR) conducted by Ipsos B&A showing a total national audience of 3,791,000 tuning in every week. The report covers the period October last year to this September and shows a each of 92 per cent of adults and 88 per cent of 15–34-year-olds listening to radio on a weekly basis – an increase of 71 per cent weekdays.

Radiocentre Ireland chief executive Ciarán Cunningham said local and regional radio continues to be strong with almost 2.2 million adults listening every weekday. The daily listenership levels are also impressive with the daily audience growing by a further 31,000 compared to the previous research period (July ‘22 – June ’23), with over 3.35 million adults listening to radio every single weekday, a record in recent years.

Radio is enjoying an unprecedented boom period with continual increases in overall audience levels. The latest daily audience levels of 3.35 million represents an increase in 176,000 listeners on an average weekday, when compared to the same period October ’20 – October ’21.

The ability to access content easily means that this latest JNLR book shows that the average adult is listening to radio content for over four hours a day. The recently published Irish Audio Report, which analyses total audio listening, shows that live radio dominates with a 74 per cent share. Music streaming has a 12 per cent share while YouTube music and podcasts have a seven and three per cent share respectively.