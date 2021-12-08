Radio Nova scores highest ever audiences

Radio Nova has recorded the highest listenership in the music station’s 11-year history in the latest JNLR survey, showing handsome increases across key metrics. The latest book shows Nova scored a 29 per cent increase in weekly reach to 172,000, a 41 per cent increase in listened yesterday to 82,000 and a 56 per cent increase in market share to 4.7 per cent.

The period researched by Ipsos MRBI ran from October 2020 to October this year.

The latest figures come six months after the arrival of Morning Glory with PJ & Jim, with hosts PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe (pictured) as Nova’s new breakfast show, a move that was controversial at the time. The station offers a diet of ‘guitar-based’ music from The Killers, Coldplay, The Kings of Leon to David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac.

Nova broadcasts to Dublin city, county and the Wicklow, Kildare and Meath commuter belt.

Nova CEO and programme director Kevin Branigan said the new figures show that the station has gained ground and that the decisions management has made over the last year were the right ones. “We’re working hard to grow our audience in key demographics and these latest results are a clear sign that we’re advancing steadily in audience terms,” Branigan added.