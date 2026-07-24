Radio revenue almost €80m

Irish radio broadcasters generated €79.6 million in advertising revenue during the first six months of 2026, reflecting a 0.2 per cent increase on the same period last year, Radiocentre Ireland has reported. Digital audio continued to be the strongest-performing segment of the market, increasing by 23.1 per cent year-on-year to €4.4m.

The figures relate solely to revenue generated by Irish radio broadcasters and exclude global audio platforms. Spot advertising revenue (radio commercials) totalled €60m, a decline of 2.1 per cent compared with the first half of 2025. Branded content continued its positive trajectory, increasing by five per cent to €15.2m.

Following a broadly flat first quarter, radio delivered an improved second quarter, with ad revenue up by 0.5 per cent year-on-year, and strongest in May

Ciarán Cunningham (above), CEO, Radiocentre Ireland, said the growth highlights advertisers’ increasing use of sponsorships, partnerships and bespoke content to connect with audiences through audio. Revenue generated through media agencies remained more or less stable at €56.5m, while direct revenue was up by one per cent to €23.1m.