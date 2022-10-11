Radio scores a 74% share of audio market

The latest Ipsos Irish Audio Market Report shows that radio continues to have a strong position in the Irish audio market with live radio enjoying a 74.3 per cent overall share. While many tune into on-demand audio, the time spent – 25.7 per cent share – is much less than for live radio. The growth in on-demand, online, audio audiences is not at the expense of radio.

The industry report was commissioned by Radiocentre Ireland.

Over time, music streaming is replacing traditional archives such as CDs, vinyl or downloads. The radio remains the most used device among listeners with 67 per cent using a radio to access content most days, but the use of other tech continues to grow with 34 per cent of adults accessing content using a smart phone and nine per cent using a smart speaker.

Ownership of voice activated tech such as smart speakers has increased significantly with ownership now at 40 per cent, up from 11 per cent in 2018. Smart speaker ownership is highest among the younger cohorts with 55 per cent of 15–24-year-olds owning a smart speaker. Most audio content is listened to at home with 74 per cent of adults tuning in.

Sample

The figure for car listenership is 39 per cent, nine per cent walking, cycling or running and just two per cent on a Dart or train. The report’s data is based on a large national sample of 3,110 interviews, conducted in home, across all radio franchise areas, among a sample of people aged 15 and over. It is based on JNLR data collected from April to June 2022.

Radiocentre Ireland was founded by RTÉ and IBI to promote radio as an advertising medium.

The RTÉ representatives are Geraldine O’Leary, Dan Healy and Debbie Kennedy, while representing the IBI are Seán Barry, Wireless Group Ireland; Simon Myciunka from Bauer Media and Fionnuala Rabbitt, CEO, Highland Radio in Donegal. Former RTÉ Media Sales executive and Carat boss Ciarán Cunningham (above) is CEO of Radiocentre Ireland.