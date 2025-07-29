Radio spend up two points to €79.4m

Latest data published by Radiocentre Ireland indicates that Irish radio earned revenues of €79.4 million in the first half of 2025, which is an increase of two per cent on the same period last year. The figure was made up of €61.3m in spot revenue – namely radio commercials – which saw an improvement of three per cent year-on-year.

Branded content, comprising sponsorships, partnerships and content, amounted to €14.5m, down 2.9 per cent, while digital audio revenue reached €3.6m, up 4.1 per cent. Quarter two revenue covering the months April to June inclusive was most buoyant, experiencing growth of 3.4 per cent, driven by a particularly strong June.

Performing

Ciarán Cunningham (pictured), CEO, Radiocentre Ireland, said retail, utilities, motor, and finance were the best performing categories. There was also strong growth in IT, gardening and agriculture, and pharmaceutical. “Despite challenging economic conditions, it’s great to see continued growth in radio revenue,” Cunningham added.