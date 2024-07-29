Radio takes €78m in first half of year

The Irish radio advertising market generated revenues of €77.9 million in the first six months of January to June, up by two per cent on the same period last year, Radiocentre Ireland reports. The revenue comprised €59.5m of spot revenue (radio commercials) which was flat for the period, branded content revenue (sponsorships, partnerships, content solutions) came to €14.8m, up nine points, while digital audio revenue was up 8.3 per cent to €3.5m.

The digital audio revenue is made up of spend from Irish radio operators, and does not include payments from global audio players such as Spotify or Acast. Revenue from media agencies amounted to €54.2m, up 2.6 per cent, while revenue derived directly from advertisers was €23.7m, flat versus the same period last year.

Pictured is Ciarán Cunningham, CEO, Radiocentre Ireland