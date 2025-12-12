Radiocentre Ireland seeks award entries

The Irish Audio Awards 2025/’26 organised by Radiocentre Ireland are open for entries. The awards celebrate excellence in creative audio advertising across Ireland, recognising the craft, originality and effectiveness of the best work in the industry. The entry platform will remain open until midnight on Thursday, January 22 2026.

The awards feature ten categories, culminating in a grand prix. Each category winner receives a trophy along with a cash prize. The awards show will be staged on Thursday, March 12, in the Smock Alley Theatre on Dublin’s south quays. Ciarán Cunningham, CEO, Radiocentre Ireland, said the awards shine a light on the standard of audio creativity in the market.

Impact

“Irish talent consistently punches above its weight, and these awards celebrate the teams who use the power of sound to captivate audiences and deliver real impact for brands. We’re excited to open entries for 2025–26 and look forward to showcasing the very best of Irish audio next March,” Cunningham added.