Radiocentre Ireland to host Field event

Peter Field, renowned for his work on advertising effectiveness, will present the latest findings on how advertising works at a breakfast event hosted by Radiocentre Ireland. The presentation will look at best practice in brand building and it will be the first time that some new data has been updated and published. Peter Field is co-author of The Long and the Short of It which has become a hugely important text in adland in recent years.

New insights on the role different audio services play in Irish people’s lives will be shared by Marie Low, associate director and Matt Picton, head of strategic insight at UK research company Differentology. The seminar, which takes place from in the Round Room in the Mansion House from 8am on Thursday, October 5, will be chaired by Sarah McInerney, co-presenter of Drivetime on RTÉ Radio 1. To secure a place, click on the link below.

