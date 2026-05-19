Radiohub rolls out All Classical station

All Classical Radio has officially launched as Ireland’s first radio station dedicated entirely to classical music. Designed as a space to focus, unwind, or just pause for a moment, the new radio station offers a calm place for music lovers. A curated mix of classical music ranges from well-known favourites and film soundtracks to timeless pieces and contemporary works.

Broadcasting from studios in Liffey Valley in Dublin, the service is produced by RadioHub, the team behind Christmas FM and Rewind Radio and the Exploring Ireland podcast. The station will broadcast on a 12-month trial licence granted by Coimisiún na Meán. In the coming year, the focus will be on building a case for making the station a permanent fixture.

To listen: