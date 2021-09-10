Rae plans second climate summit

The second Dublin Climate Summit will take place next March. The event is run in tandem with the Callaway Climate Insights (CCI) publication, with newsrooms in San Francisco, New York and Dublin. CCI was founded by former USA Today editor-in-chief and ex-Dow Jones MarketWatch editor, Dave Callaway and former INM group editor Stephen Rae (pictured).

The conference will hear from world leaders in the sustainability, ESG and climate sectors and will focus on technology, green finance, impact investing, energy, food sustainability and policy making on both sides of the Atlantic. EY and Ibec supported the first summit and CCI’s Dublin executives are now negotiating partners for the 2022 summit.

Insight

“The first Dublin Climate Summit in March was an overwhelming success,” Rae said, “drawing major speakers such as EU Climate Commissioner Frans Timmermans and a host of climate thought leaders from the US. The audience of corporates from tech and financial services loved the content and the insight. As a result, we’re now planning a hybrid event.”

Since stepping down from his role at INM in 2018, Rae has been involved in businesses based out of Dublin and Brussels, primarily in the climate, compliance and cybersecurity sectors. Rae and Callaway are both former members of the board of the World Editors Forum and Rae is on the supervisory board of the World Association of News Publishers.