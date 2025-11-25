RDS stadium now Laya Arena

Healthcare insurer Laya has secured the naming rights for the Royal Dublin Society (RDS) in an undisclosed deal with Leinster Rugby which sees the famous Ballsbridge venue renamed the Laya Arena. Following a €52 million redevelopment programme, primarily of the Anglesea Stand and Grandstand, the ground has now moved to a capacity of over 20,000.
The arena will reopen as a venue for sport, music, and live entertainment
The Dublin Horse Show will return next August as the first major event. The news was announced with a special event in the arena’s new dressing rooms with rugby’s Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose (pictured) and Linda Djougang, award-winning showjumper Tom Wachman, and musician and former Ireland rugby international, Barry Murphy.
The RDS revamp was designed by Grimshaw Architects with Elliott as the lead contractor.
Link to launch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuuY1c58zI0
Photo: Inpho/Dan Sheridan