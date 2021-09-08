Reach appoints Corr to environment role

Reach has appointed its first-ever environment correspondent covering its 10 Irish news brands as the news publisher aims to report on one of the biggest global issues facing our generation. Experienced reporter Shauna Corr, who has worked as a reporter with Belfast Live and the Daily Mirror in the North for the last five years, will take on the group’s newest role.

Wider audience

Her column, The Earth’s Corr, which launched in the Daily Mirror earlier this year, has sought to bring environmental issues to a wider audience and hold government and big corporations to account. Editor-in-chief Chris Sherrard said Corr will work across all of Reach’s print and digital titles in NI and ROI, including the Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star.