Reach out to entertain guests at Buzz.ie party

Publisher Reach hosted its first launch event post-pandemic to celebrate newly-acquired Buzz.ie . Over 100 guests from ad agencies along with some loyal readers packed into the Sugar Club in Dublin for an evening of music, comedy and special guest interviews. The event doubled up as a celebratory brand showcase to mark the site’s recent rebrand.

The night itself was hosted and presented by the site’s editor Mike Sheridan. Sheridan, former editor of Joe and Entertainment.ie, aims to make the site more of an explanatory outlet, doing short explainers instead of reactionary news. Reach officially acquired Buzz.ie in November 2020 but it is only now that it has been safe to have a party to celebrate.

Buzz falls under Hugh Crowther’s business unit at Reach Solutions. The site recently partnered with Coors and Nivea recently and there are other projects in the pipeline for 2022. Buzz.ie editor Mike Sheridan is pictured with RTE presenter Sarah McInerney.