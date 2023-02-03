Reach execs to explain post-cookie world

Hugh Crowther, group sales director and Alan Curley, client strategy director, Reach Solutions Ireland, will share their learnings and insights from the publisher’s data at a webinar next week to better understand their customers in a cookieless world. Free of charge, the morning webinar will be streamed live next Wednesday, February 8, from 10am-10.30am.

With Google Chrome’s support of third-party cookies to end next year, and many other browsers blocking them, the Ireland’s digital advertising industry has been working hard to find solutions and other ways to help advertisers target customers. Crowther and Curley will explain Reach’s digital transformation and how to prepare for a post-cookie world.

The event is the first in a series of IAB Ireland industry snapshot webinars for 2023 – short and snappy running for 30 minutes. Hugh Crowther said they hope to share some of their own experiences and learnings of how they navigated the issue and provide guidance and tips on what the industry can do to future-proof business for the long-term.

To register for the free webinar, go to iabireland.ie