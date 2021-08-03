Reach handed top award for media services

News publisher Reach has been named as the outright winner of the Public Sector Magazine outstanding services to the media industry award in the publication’s annual Excellence in Business Awards. The awards are presented to companies showing outstanding service, continuity and track record in business to the public sector, Irish companies and the nation.

It is the first year an award has been put up for services to the media sector, making the Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star publisher the award’s first winner. It is also presenting awards to key figures who have made an outstanding contribution to Ireland and to the public sector. Reach’s editor-in-chief for Ireland Chris Sherrard (pictured) accepted the award.

The Public Sector Magazine is Ireland’s dedicated publication for the public sector, semi-state bodies and civil servants and its awards recognise excellence in key providers to the Irish public sector. Reach stories generated 101 million peak page views at the start of the year.