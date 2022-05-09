Reach launches Neptune tech platform

Reach has announced the launch of the Neptune digital tech platform Neptune, merging the publisher’s existing first party data platform with its slate of data matching capabilities and AI contextual tools. Reach has also added an in-house ad tech workshop, allowing the team to sit in the commercial division and focus entirely on product development.

Reporting into Reach group digital director Terry Hornsby, the workshop comprises developers, testers and product managers aimed at developing Reach’s innovation of digital products and publishing tools. The move follows on from the 2019 launch of Mantis, an AI-powered brand safety and contextual tool Hornsby developed in tandem with IBM Watson.

Data

Hornsby later formed a small team to develop Plus products for customer matching along with Ocean, Reach’s first party data platform. Neptune and the workshop are part of a wider customer value strategy rolled out in 2020, bolstering data and tech capabilities, with a target of reaching 10 million registered customers by the end of this year.