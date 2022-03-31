Reach morning titles total 248k readers

Publisher Reach flags success of its morning market offering as it passes one year since the Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Star newspapers joined forces. The joint print offering continues to provide advertisers with strong audiences in the Irish red top market offering a combined reach of 248,000 readers going by the latest figures released by TGI.

The titles managed to double advertising revenue from bookmakers during Cheltenham race week. Catriona Byrne, head of Reach Publishing, said that with the calibre of the two titles’ editors, sports reporters and columnists, they are the ‘go-to’ newspapers for up-to-date sports and racing information, a testament to the group’s editorial and advertising teams.

“All of our print titles grew over Cheltenham week, which is great to see that press is still going strong and holding its own,” Byrne added. Reach’s morning market has package deals secured across all three print titles. The advertisers included M&S, Tesco, William Hill, BoyleSports, Ladbrokes, Betfair, Hidden Hearing, Screwfix, ISI and Harvey Norman.