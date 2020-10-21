Reach on look out for gift show sponsors

Reach is looking to partner with brands for its first-ever live, interactive Christmas shopping event taking place in November. With the other c-word potentially reshaping how we traditionally do Christmas this year, Reach has launched The Gift Show, a two-hour livestream special for readers and guests of its media channels.

RSVP Live, Cork Beo, Irish Mirror and Dublin Live sites will allow them to choose gifts for loved ones from the comfort of home. Hosted by James Patrice live from the Fota Island Resort in Cork, the event offers brands an opportunity to come on board as title, category and sampling sponsors and be linked with the idea of festive gifting.

Reach’s business communications manager LesleyAnn Diffin (pictured) said content generated from the show will reach over a million people through promotion across Reach’s portfolio of sites, using social video, native content, display and print. To discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact alan.curley@reachplc.com.

Tickets for the show are on sale here