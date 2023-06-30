Reach relaunches RSVP to advertisers

Advertisers and agencies attended the relaunch of RSVP at a party hosted by Reach in Zozimus in Dublin city centre. The evening of entertainment included live music by Rory from DJ and Sax, spot prizes, canapes and cocktails. RSVP was launched 12 years ago and has evolved and bridged the gap between the physical magazine and a younger online platform.

Speaking at the event, Joanne Friel, marketing director, Reach Ireland, said the refresh was a project borne out of research. “Over 1,200 of our readers took part in a study over several months, comprising surveys and focus groups across Ireland. We explored all elements of the brand – from our print and digital content, to our visual brand assets,” Friel added.

The result was the roll out of a new proposition focused on celebrity, lifestyle, health and happiness. It comes with a new brand identity and design across print, online and social platforms.

Photo at top: Laura Hennessy, Reach Solutions and Ger Killoran, Mindshare at the RSVP relaunch party in Zozimus