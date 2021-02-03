Reach passes 100m views for first time

The publisher behind the Irish Mirror and the recently acquired Irish Daily Star newspapers has reached a milestone in its customer value strategy (CVS) roll out, registering five million customers across its news sites, newsletters and other websites and products. The CVS builds on the company’s audience across the UK and Ireland in January.

Reach’s five Irish websites set a collective record of 101 million page views, excluding apps. Reach ID was launched in February last year to provide data and customer insights of users’ activity across the group’s sites and to help in a series of trial ad campaigns, with early results showing the campaigns can increase yields from a more data-led approach.

Reach’s CEO Jim Mullen said with customer registrations ahead of the initial target and digital revenues continuing to strengthen, the group is focused on the next phase of data and insights. “We’re pleased to deliver the Reach ID, our proprietary customer insight platform and we will continue to build on its potential during 2021,” Mullen added.