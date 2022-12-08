Reach to roll out US operation next year

Reach plans to launch a dedicated US operation in 2023, with particular focus on growing its American audience for the Mirror, Express and a new online iteration of the Irish Star. Recruitment has begun across reporting, social media, multimedia and editor roles, for jobs to start in the new year. Current staff are also invited to apply for roles and overseas secondments.

Reach will begin hiring journalists already based in the US in the coming months and is planning to secure a New York office. The Irish Star represents the biggest departure for the new brands, moving on from its print-only edition in Ireland. IrishStar.com will cater to Irish American readers, with correspondents covering New York, Boston and Pennsylvania.

Reach will also bolster its 24/7 sports coverage to more closely serve American soccer fans, especially for the Manchester Evening News, FootballLondon and Liverpool.com which covers Liverpool FC. The expansion is led by group editor-in-chief Lloyd Embley and chief digital publisher David Higgerson. Job ads will run on the Reach Careers site.