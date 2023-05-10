Reach’s 15th year at Shine festivals

Media publisher Reach is partnering with Shine, the co-promoter of summer music festivals Belsonic, CHSQ and Emerge, for the 15th consecutive year. The collaboration aims to deliver experiences for music enthusiasts, catering to diverse tastes and ensuring there is something for everyone. Shine’s Joe Dougan said the demand for tickets has been amazing.
Jonathan Eakin, commercial director at Reach, said the media collaboration started with the Daily Mirror and progressed more recently the with group’s flagship brand Belfast Live. Belsonic has become a staple in the festival calendar. This year’s festival promises another exciting line-up of world-class musicians and emerging talents.
CHSQ and Emerge festivals, known for their vibrant atmosphere and cutting-edge performances, are set to amplify the summer festival experience to new heights. As the anticipation builds, festival-goers can expect an unforgettable summer filled with thrilling live performances, captivating entertainment, and a sense of unity through the power of music.
Photo: Jonathan Eakin, commercial director at Reach Solutions; Joe Dougan, promoter at Shine and Joanne Friel, marketing director at Reach, outside Custom House Square in Belfast