Reach’s McGreevy joins NME as VP

Joanne McGreevy, marketplace publisher at Reach Ireland, has joined Brussels-based trade association News Media Europe (NME) as vice president. NME is the voice of some 2,500 European news brands, representing the interests of media producers of news content across all platforms, including publishers, TV, radio and online.

McGreevy has 30 years of media experience and was recently appointed Reach’s marketplace publisher for Ireland after a period of change at the group over the past eight years which has seen it focus as a digital-first media business. Reach publishes the Irish Mirror, RSVP magazine, Dublin Live, Cork Beo and Belfast Live in Ireland.

McGreevy joins NewsBrands Ireland CEO Ann-Marie Lenihan in representing the country on the NME board. ​Wout van Wijk, executive director, NME, said McGreevy joins the association at a crucial time as the industry looks to cement the future of the European press in the digital era. He said her digital experience will prove most valuable.

McGreevy said she was honoured to take on the role alongside board member NewsBrands Ireland in representing Irish media and Reach. “Our industry is collaborating more than ever, working together to put journalism back at the heart of the conversation, where opinions are being formed and where information is trusted,” she said.