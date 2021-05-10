Reaper to talk at AAI’s next Toolkit

Behaviour & Attitudes managing director Luke Reaper will be the guest speaker at the Association of Advertisers (AAI) in Ireland Toolkit webinar at the end of May. Reaper will cover the ‘Sign of the Times’ survey recently published in the Irish Times Weekend Review, with some updates recently undertaken this month. The edition is an extensive study of Irish life.

It deals with the impact of Covid, but more importantly the current zeitgeist as we emerge back into ‘the wild’, and our thoughts on future behaviours. Reaper has more than 25 years’ experience in the Irish research market. Before joining B&A, he was a board director of TNS MRBI in Ireland and also worked for WPP’s Lansdowne Market Research.

Being a psychology graduate of UCD with a masters in social and organisational psychology, he is a member of the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI). He is also a member of the Marketing Society, the Marketing Institute of Ireland and the MRS in the UK. B&A is a nine-time winner in the Marketing Society’s annual Excellence in Research awards.

He currently chairs AIMRO, which is the Association of Irish Market Research Organisations.

The AAI Toolkit event is at 10am on Tuesday, May 25.

The AAI Toolkit event is at 10am on Tuesday, May 25.

