Red C merges its UK interests

Red C, the market research group owned by the Business Post, has formally merged Relish Research and Red C’s UK division to create a single united entity under the flagship brand. The company offers services in media, entertainment and sport, retail and FMCG, financial services and utilities. The UK team now comprises 33 full-time researchers.

The UK business will be jointly led by managing directors Richard Barton, Charlotte Butterworth and Simon Thompson, with Red C co-founder Richard Colwell (pictured) as the chief executive based in Dublin.