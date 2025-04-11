Red C reshuffles senior team

Red C Research has reshuffled its management team following an announcement that the agency’s co-founder and managing director Sinead Mooney (pictured) will retire in May. Mooney and Richard Colwell co-founded Red C in 2003 having worked together at Lansdowne Research. While she retires as Red C’s Irish MD, she will still act as a part-time consultant. As part of a management reshuffle, Ciara Reilly becomes the new managing director at Red C. She has been with the company for nearly two decades and has extensive experience in insight-based consultancy and marketing. She is joined on the senior management team by Conor Murphy, Bryan Cox, Ciara Clarke and Shaun Fourie. Operations

Murphy, who has been a senior director in the business for the past 10 years, and before that worked at Millward Brown/Kantar in Ireland, is now deputy managing director. Fourie, who has over 16 years experience in research in South Africa, is now head of operations following the departure of Michelle Lowry.

The team in Ireland will continue to work closely with the senior management of the Red C UK businesses, namely Richard Barton and Charlotte Butterworth, joint MDs of Red C UK, and Simon Thompson, MD of Relish Research. Red C is part of the Business Post group of companies chaired by businessman Enda O’Coineen.