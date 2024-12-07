Red C scoops Marketing Society’s grand prix

Red C Research won the grand prix at the 16th annual Marketing Society research excellence awards award for its work with the Irish League of Credit Unions. The research agency, which is part of the Business Post group of companies and is run by co-founder Richard Colwell, developed a campaign called ‘Waking The Sleeping Giant’. The work was the winner in the strategic brand research category. Both awards were sponsored by RTÉ.

The awards, which were presented at the Marketing Society’s Christmas lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel, are Ireland’s only dedicated market research awards and provide a showcase for recognising the power that quality and insightful research has on a marketing campaign. The awards provide evidence that research can empower a new connection with audiences in a way that delivers transformative organisational growth or change.

Red C was also the winner in the media research category for its work for the national broadcaster on its campaign, ‘RTÉ Player: Real People Behind 4 Screens’. The advertising research award, sponsored by DMG Media Ireland, was won by Empathy Research for Bord Bia, ‘Insights for More-ganic’. Bord Bia also earned top honours in the sustainability category for its ‘Driving Agri-Sustainability Through Deeper Engagement’ work by Opinions.

Viv McKechnie and Sarah Probert, Pt78 with Marketing Society chair Mark Noble of Heineken

The agency run by David Cullen also won the analytic impact award for its work with Glanbia Performance Nutrition, ‘The Nutri-Needs Revolution: Mapping the Future of Global Nutrition’. The brand/product development award, sponsored by the Outdoor Media Association (OMA), was won by Ipsos B&A for its work with The Irish Times on the campaign ‘Snapshot – Tell Us What You Really Think’.

Ipsos B&A also won the public policy and social research category for the Department of the Environment Climate & Communication and its campaign – ‘How to Solve a Problem Like Climate Change, from Individual Action to Community Engagement’. The business to business award, sponsored by The Business Post, was won by Empathy and FutaVista, for Kerry Taste & Nutrition – ‘Ice, Ice, Baby: The Coolest Future for Iced Beverages in Foodservice’.

Pictured top: Debbie Kennedy, RTÉ Media Sales and Richard Colwell, Red C

