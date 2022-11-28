Red C wins research grand prix award

Red C and Karen Nelson Field’s Amplified Intelligence won the grand prix for its social deficit campaign at the Marketing Society annual research excellence awards. The two agencies also came out on top in the advertising and advertising media research category. Opinions won the brand development and strategy award for its work for Kerry Foods.

MCCP and the Department of Health came out on top in the public policy and social research category for its removing the stigma from menopause campaign. Red C won the customer experience award for RTÉ’s ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’. The product innovation and NPD research category was won by Empathy Research for Bord Bia’s Ór Real Irish Butter.

Opinions and AIB won the analytic impact award for their data powering brand strategy work. The business to business award (B2B) went to Behaviours & Attitudes and the Department of Finance, with their evidence based policy making campaign. The awards were presented at the Marketing Society Christmas lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel.

Full list of winning campaigns:

Grand Prix

Sponsored by RTE Media Sales

Red C & Amplified Intelligence

The Social Attention Deficit

Advertising and Advertising Media Research

Sponsored by DMG Media Ireland

Red C & Amplified Intelligence

Multiple Clients

The Social Attention Deficit

Brand Development & Strategy

Sponsored by Global

Opinions

Kerry Foods

Dairygold Plant-Based: Insight-led Brand Creation

Public Policy & Social Research

Sponsored by Mediahuis

MCCP

Department of Health

Removing the Stigma from Menopause

Customer Experience Research

Sponsored by Paddy Power

RED C

RTÉ

Knowing Me, Knowing You

Product Innovation and NPD Research

Sponsored by Media Central

Empathy Research

Bord Bia & North Cork Creameries

Ór Real Irish Butter – Creating a new Natural Irish Butter experience through Insight & Creativity

Analytic Impact

Sponsored by AIMRO

Opinions

AIB

Data Powering Brand Strategy

Sustainability

Sponsored by AIB

Kerry Taste & Nutrition

Opinions

The Plant-Based Reality Check

Business To Business (B2B)

Sponsored by The Business Post

Behaviour & Attitudes

Department of Finance

Evidence Based Policy Making: Supporting SME Credit Demand and Economic Growth through Large Scale B2B Research

Richard Colwell, Red C, pictured with the grand prix award alongside Geraldine O’Leary,

RTÉ Media Sales and Marketing Society chairperson Meadhbh Quinn