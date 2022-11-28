Red C wins research grand prix award

Red C and Karen Nelson Field’s Amplified Intelligence won the grand prix for its social deficit campaign at the Marketing Society annual research excellence awards. The two agencies also came out on top in the advertising and advertising media research category. Opinions won the brand development and strategy award for its work for Kerry Foods.
MCCP and the Department of Health came out on top in the public policy and social research category for its removing the stigma from menopause campaign. Red C won the customer experience award for RTÉ’s ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’. The product innovation and NPD research category was won by Empathy Research for Bord Bia’s Ór Real Irish Butter.
Opinions and AIB won the analytic impact award for their data powering brand strategy work. The business to business award (B2B) went to Behaviours & Attitudes and the Department of Finance, with their evidence based policy making campaign. The awards were presented at the Marketing Society Christmas lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel.
Full list of winning campaigns:
Grand Prix
Red C & Amplified Intelligence
The Social Attention Deficit
Advertising and Advertising Media Research
Red C & Amplified Intelligence
Multiple Clients
The Social Attention Deficit
Brand Development & Strategy
Opinions
Kerry Foods
Dairygold Plant-Based: Insight-led Brand Creation
Public Policy & Social Research
MCCP
Department of Health
Removing the Stigma from Menopause
Customer Experience Research
RED C
RTÉ
Knowing Me, Knowing You
Product Innovation and NPD Research
Empathy Research
Bord Bia & North Cork Creameries
Ór Real Irish Butter – Creating a new Natural Irish Butter experience through Insight & Creativity
Analytic Impact
Opinions
AIB
Data Powering Brand Strategy
Sustainability
Kerry Taste & Nutrition
Opinions
The Plant-Based Reality Check
Business To Business (B2B)
Behaviour & Attitudes
Department of Finance
Evidence Based Policy Making: Supporting SME Credit Demand and Economic Growth through Large Scale B2B Research
