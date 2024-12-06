RedClick snaps into action with @ModelStrangers

RedClick has launched a creative tie-up with on-street photographer Christopher Ward, known to his one million-plus Instagram followers as @ModelStrangers. The collaboration, titled ‘Shared Streets’, was commisioned to celebrate the bike-sharing scheme’s new three-year partnership between Dublin City Council, JCDecaux and insurer RedClick, and aims to capture cyclists’ stories with a series of on-street interviews and portraits.
Through the South African-born photographer’s lens and interviews, he will share stories that reflect Dublin’s culture. Ward is now well known in Ireland and the UK, connecting with strangers and sharing their stories on social media. His work celebrates the extraordinary within the ordinary, like the story of 70-year-old Anne Flanagan, who landed a modelling contract and appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show after an interview.
Cover
RedClick is part of the Generali insurance and asset management group. The company entered the Irish market this year, providing cover for around 250,000 motor and home customers. It has over 400 employees across offices in Cavan, Enniskillen and Dublin. Lorenzo Ioan, general manager, RedClick, said the company could not think of a better way to celebrate its Dublin Bikes sponsorship than through Ward’s storytelling talent.
Ward (pictured) said: “Through my work, I’ve always believed that the streets of any city are a canvas of untold stories, and Dublin is no exception. Partnering with RedClick, allows me to celebrate the people who make this city extraordinary and highlight how bikes can bring us closer to the heart of city life. This collaboration is about more than photographs – it’s about connection, humanity, and the unique rhythm of Dublin life.”