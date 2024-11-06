RedClick joins JCDecaux in bike scheme

RedClick motor and home insurer has been unveiled as the new three-year sponsor with JCDecaux of Dublin Bikes in place of Sky Ireland’s Now streaming service. Since its launch in 2009, the bike share scheme has completed over 38 million journeys for Dubliners and city visitors. Part of the Generali insurance and asset management group, RedClick entered the Irish market in 2024 and serves over 250,000 customers across the island.
The company has a workforce of over 400 employees with offices in Cavan, Enniskillen and Dublin. The deal is aimed at strengthening RedClick’s brand awareness in Ireland. The bikes new branding will be visible on Dublin’s streets from November 23. As part of the deal, the new sponsor’s branding will feature on docking station terminal screens, service vehicles, the dublinbikes.ie website and the official Dublin Bikes app.
Joanne Grant, managing director, JCDecaux Ireland, said that Dublin Bikes was part of a wider public amenity contract formally agreed with Dublin City Council (DCC), featuring a number of aspects financed by advertising panels. Grant said that these aspects include way finding systems with heads-up mapping and a civic information network. The scheme has been sponsored by Coca-Cola Zero, Just Eat and, more recently, Sky Now.
Latest Dublin Bikes statistics (October 31 2024)
- Number of bikes 1,600
- Number of stations 117
- Annual subscribers since launch 685,932
- Number of one day/three day subscribers since launch 362,192
- Journeys since launch 38,411,042
- Average duration of journey (YTD) 15 minutes
- Percentage of journeys free (YTD) 96 per cent
Pictured are Joanne Grant, managing director, JCDecaux Ireland; John Flanagan, assistant chief executive, Dublin City Council; Lorenzo Ioan, general manager, RedClick and Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan. Photo: Jason Clarke