Reilly to head up Bauer’s group marketing

Róisín Reilly has been promoted to the newly created role of group marketing director at Bauer Media Audio Ireland. The promotion is one of a number of changes to the company’s leadership team. Eric Moylan becomes managing editor of Newstalk in place of Patricia Monahan who recently moved to RTÉ. Celine McNamara has been appointed people and culture director, while Liam Thompson becomes group operations director.

Reilly was previously head of marketing for Bauer’s music and entertainment at Bauer and with over ten years’ experience. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing and executing strategic marketing plans to drive growth, increase brand awareness, and enhance market penetration. Moylan, who worked at Newstalk or over a decade, rejoins from Bus Éireann where he was head of corporate affairs and communications.

McNamara joins the company from the national youth mental health charity Jigsaw to head up the group’s human resources. Thompson is a former programme director with Communicorp group, the previous owner of Today FM, Newstalk and the other radio stations in the group, and he joins from Ireland’s Classic Hits. Reilly (left) is pictured with former colleagues Garrett Harte of Harte Media and Cliona Hayes from Indeed.