Renault gears up for Dublin film festival

Renault Ireland has signed up as a partner to the Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF). Now in its 24th year, DIFF attracts thousands of attendees, world filmmakers, producers, distributors and media. This year’s line-up includes Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, Maisie Williams, Bill Nighy, Colin Farrell, Ciarán Hinds, Clare Dunne, Sarah Bolger and Éanna Hardwicke.
As the festival’s car partner, Renault will provide an electric fleet to transport filmmakers, actors and industry guests around the city. The car brand will benefit from high-visibility brand presence. DIFF takes place from February 19 to March 1 with a programme of Irish and international films, premieres and industry events.
Tickets and information at www.diff.ie
Pictured above are Nicola Bisset, brand and communications manager, Renault Ireland and Samuel Javid, director of commercial and marketing, DIFF