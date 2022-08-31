Renault renews Late Late Show sponsorship

RTÉ Media Sales and Renault Ireland have agreed a deal to renew the French car brand’s sponsorship of the Late Late Show on RTÉ One for the eight year in a row for an undisclosed sum. The new season of the world’s longest-running chat show, now in its 61st year, begins this Friday. Renault’s Patrick Magee said the link-up had been a great success for the brand.
This season Renault will focus on promoting Renault E-Tech with its latest electric and hybrid models, including the Arkana E-Tech Hybrid and the soon to arrive Megane E-Tech 100 per cent electric. Geraldine O’Leary, commercial director, RTÉ and Ruth Kennedy, TV sponsorship manager, RTÉ said they valued Renault as a loyal and supportive business partner.
Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy with Ruth Kennedy, TV sponsorship manager, RTÉ and Patrick Magee, country manager, Renault Ireland