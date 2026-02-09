Research pioneer Robin Addis dies

Robin Addis, former managing director of Lansdowne Market Research, has died, age 86. A highly-respected and popular marketing professional, he directed Lansdowne (later Kantar) from its inception. Lansdowne was an offshoot of Irish Marketing Surveys (IMS), the group set up by John Meagher in 1966, with Guinness and Carrolls as shareholders.

He helped set up the Marketing Society with John Lepere, and spearheaded a series of media measurement initiatives, not least across the JNRS press readership study. He developed Lansdowne into one of Ireland’s top research companies, offering clients qualitative, quantitative and omnibus services. He was honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

Originally from the Forest of Dean in western Gloucestershire, Ireland became his cherished home for almost 60 years. He was a keen sportsman, competing in club and inter-club tournaments with Glenageary Tennis Club until the age of 85. He enjoyed a game of pool until his final days and was an avid gardener and lifelong Manchester United fan.

He is survived by his devoted wife Jane, children Cathy, Michael, Claire and Suzy, and extended family and his wide circle of friends.