Revolut branches out with new ads

Fintech brand Revolut and its agency of record, Anomaly, have created a new media campaign called ‘The Salary’. Launching in Ireland, the work is being extended across Europe, with plans for the ads to be rolled out in Spain and France from September. Comprising out of home (OOH), AV, social and digital, the work was shot within an abandoned Irish bank branch, and features the line ‘The Salary Wants Out of Old Banks’.

Revolut claims to have 2.8 million customers in Ireland.

The brand operates across 38 international markets with over half a billion transactions a month. In Ireland, Revolut’s focus is on signing up salary earners in a country whose legacy banking sector lags behind its European peers. Revolut has become popular for currency exchange and easy money transfers. Despite the set-up for instant payments being available to Irish banks since 2017, payment account providers have not yet followed suit.

With only five per cent of people in Ireland switching their bank accounts, many consumers see little difference between banks. On the down side for Revolut, there have been stories in the media about consumers having their accounts drained by criminals, who capitalised on the platform for virtually undetectable scams. Revolut hopes to offer mortgages to Irish consumers from next year, the T&C details of which are not yet known.