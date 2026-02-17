Revolut sponsors Man City shirts

Global fintech brand Revolut has agreed a deal with Manchester City FC to become its back of shirt sponsor for its men’s and women’s first team games. The club already had a contract with Manchester City Women from January 2025, the move unites the world of ﬁnance and football to unlock unique experiences for fans globally.
The branding will appear on the back of the men’s team playing shirts for domestic cup matches and WSL and cup fixtures for Manchester City Women, in addition to selected training wear. The deal also involves the launch of four co-branded virtual cards, which can be accessed on the Revolut app, and are available to Revolut customers across Europe.
Discounts
Revolut products will be integrated into the club’s ﬁnancial set-up. Discounts across various club activities will also be available to customers. Revolut claims to have three million customers in Ireland. Globally, the European-licensed bank claims 70m customers, with a target of 100m. Revolut is also a sponsor of motorsport, rugby and basketball.