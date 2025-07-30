Revolut to sponsor Audi F1 team

Revolut, the online bank which claims to have over three million customers in Ireland, has agreed a deal for an undisclosed to sponsor the Audi F1 team from the 2026 Formula One championship season. In a statement, Revolut said the agreement allows the bank to be “extensively integrated into the Audi F1 team’s financial operations”.
Nik Storonsky, CEO, Revolut, said the bank was targeting 100 million customers worldwide. With around 820 million fans and 1.6 billion TV viewers last year, F1 is one of the world’s most popular televised sports. Audi will enter F1 for the first time next year with its own factory team and a hybrid drive system developed in Germany.