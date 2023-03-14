RichardsDee appoints two new directors

Design and branding agency RichardsDee has appointed two new directors, David Dowling and Martin Fanning, to join co-founders Celine Dee and Simon Richards on the board. Fanning has been at the agency for 10 years and his clients include Kerry, Alltech, Bewley’s and RDJ. He joined from Radley Yelder where he worked on various corporate, B2B and State bodies.

Dowling has been with RichardsDee since 2016, working on digital campaigns and designing brand communications for Energia, Power NI, Indigo, Meili and the Marketing Institute. Other agency clients include NBI (National Broadband Ireland), Furthr, Doddl, Dublin Airport, Childline, Dublin Bus, BASF Ag USA, Fáilte Ireland, Energia and Horseware.

RichardsDee comprises a team of 25 strategists, project managers, writers and designers.