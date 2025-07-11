Ringers floats cargo idea for Dublin Port

Dublin Port and its agency Ringers have launched a new campaign aimed at showing how Irish exporters are making use of the trade sea route out of Ireland. The first featured business is Gerry Sheridan of Ice Cream Treats, whose frozen dessert business was founded in Killashandra, Co Cavan and whose products are exported by sea to Europe and the world.

Ireland continues to punch above its weight in food exports, particularly in dairy. In 2023, the country exported almost 25 million kilograms of ice cream, making it the fifth-largest ice cream exporter in the EU. The new campaign is designed to help people visualise these impressive export figures.

Film

The campaign launched with an AR film showing a cargo ship leaving the port, carrying a giant ice-cream wafer. It is shot in a ‘found-footage’ style, with the ambition of making people look twice as it appears in their feed. The film is supported by the trade hub that gives a front-row seat to the flow of goods in and out of the country.

Miriam Hendrick, managing director, Ringers, said the goal of the campaign is to create a new image for the port – from being an invisible utility to a place where people feel connected. “By highlighting certain exports in a way that gets people’s attention, it makes them realise that the ships they see coming in and out of Dublin Port bring real things into people’s lives.”