Rob Kearney joins Virgin’s pundits

Former Leinster and Ireland full back Rob Kearney has signed up to the Virgin Media Television panel alongside Joe Molloy, Matt Williams and Shane Horgan as the Six Nations starts next week. The Louth man joins Grace Davitt, Jenny Murphy and Sene Naoupu as the tournament kicks off with Scotland v England on VM1 at 4.45pm on Saturday, February 5.

The Six Nations will broadcast live across Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two, Virgin Media Sport and Virgin Media Player. Coverage will be live every weekend with weekly studio highlights, starting on Sunday at 8pm on Virgin Media Two. VMTV and RTÉ agreed a deal to show all of the 2022 Six Nations Rugby action, free-to-air for Irish sports fans.

The dual network coverage starts on Friday, February 4 with Ireland U-20’s taking on France. The partnership will see all Six Nations matches equally aired across both broadcasters. Ireland open this year’s championship on Saturday against reigning champions Wales. On March 26, the Women’s Six Nations begins with England taking on arch-rival Scotland.