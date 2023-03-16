Rob Kearney kicks off Audi podcasts

Former Leinster and Ireland rugby player turned Virgin Media pundit Rob Kearney features in a new series of podcasts for Audi. Following on from the first series entitled ‘Podcast, Driving Progress’, the new series is hosted by the German car brand’s ambassador Sonya Lennon. Several well-known guests talk about passion, ambition and attitude.

Having been a popular guest herself on last year’s series, fashion doyenne Lennon uses her media experience to delve into discussions with some of Ireland’s best known stars as they have never been heard before. Guests negotiate a range of topics focusing on their careers, personal lives and future ambitions, with promises of some fascinating insights.

Kearney takes the hot seat and discusses his retirement, professional progression off the pitch, as well as his expectations of fatherhood. From looking at the challenges of life off the pitch and finding a new purpose, to prioritising the more important things in life, the Louth man speaks openly, honestly, in great depth and with great clarity.

The podcast is available from Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

To listen to the podcast with Rob Kearney, click here